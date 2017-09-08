बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जेएनयू छात्रसंघ चुनाव में 58.69 फीसदी मतदान
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 10:02 PM IST
जवाहर लाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय (जेएनयू) कैंपस में शुक्रवार को छात्र संघ चुनाव शांतिपूर्वक तरीके से संपन्न हो गया। सुबह नौ से शाम साढ़े पांच बजे तक चले मतदान में करीब 58.69 फीसदी मतदान हुआ है, जोकि पिछले साल के मुकाबले करीब एक फीसदी कम है। पिछले साल 59.60 फीसदी मतदान हुआ था। शुक्रवार रात दस बजे से मतगणना शुरू हो गई, जोकि लगातार चलती रहेगी। नतीजे शनिवार आधी रात या फिर रविवार सुबह आने की संभावना है।
