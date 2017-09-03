Download App
kavya kavya

DND पर सड़क हादसा, तेज रफ्तार कैब ने बाइक को मारी टक्कर, युवक का पैर कटा

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 05:06 PM IST
cab collide with bike in delhi dnd, youth and woman injured

डीएनडी पर रविवार को बड़ा सड़क हादसा हुआ। दिल्ली की ओर से आ रही एक कैब ने बाइक को टक्कर मार दी।

