आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

आंखों की रोशनी ने फीकी नहीं की चमक, जलवा हमारा भी इन सितारों से है बुलंद

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 12:41 AM IST
blind cup cricket, new delhi

नई दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी स्टेडियम में दृष्टिबाधितों के टी-20 विश्वकप के उद्घाटन कार्यक्रम के दौरान कई सितारे दृष्टिबाधितों के साथ मंच पर उतरे। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

blind cup cricket new delhi

गठबंधन की गांठ

सपा की कांग्रेस से दोस्ती नामंजूर, नहीं करेंगे चुनाव प्रचार: मुलायम

mulayam says I will not go anywhere to campaign for SP cong alliance.

Most Viewed

आखिर क्यों गोली लगने के बाद अस्पताल नहीं ले जाए गए गांधी जी!

five unsolved secrets realated to mahatma gandhi assassination in birla house
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +

मायावती को अपशब्द बोलने वाले दयाशंकर की पत्नी को बीजेपी ने दिया टिकट

bjp gives ticket to wife of daya shankar swati singh
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पांच साल का बच्चा बताने लगा पत्नी-बच्चों के नाम, कहा 10 साल रहा भगवान के घर

sravasti kid telling pastlife story
  • शनिवार, 28 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top