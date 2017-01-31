बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आंखों की रोशनी ने फीकी नहीं की चमक, जलवा हमारा भी इन सितारों से है बुलंद
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
blind cup cricket, new delhi
{"_id":"588f6ed74f1c1b303de81006","slug":"blind-cup-cricket-new-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0940\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092e\u0915, \u091c\u0932\u0935\u093e \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0941\u0932\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 12:41 AM IST
नई दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी स्टेडियम में दृष्टिबाधितों के टी-20 विश्वकप के उद्घाटन कार्यक्रम के दौरान कई सितारे दृष्टिबाधितों के साथ मंच पर उतरे।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"588eed4e4f1c1b303de80c63","slug":"five-unsolved-secrets-realated-to-mahatma-gandhi-assassination-in-birla-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u091c\u0940!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588ee0354f1c1b3c3de80a9b","slug":"bjp-gives-ticket-to-wife-of-daya-shankar-swati-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u092a\u0936\u092c\u094d\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u092f\u093e\u0936\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5880c8944f1c1b632aefe369","slug":"sravasti-kid-telling-pastlife-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940-\u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e, \u0915\u0939\u093e 10 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top