ब्रिटिश राज से लोहा लेने वाले महानायक बिरसा मुंडा की जीवनी करेगी रोमांचित सूरजकुंड मेले में

डिजिटल टीम, दिल्ली एनसीआर/अमर उजाला ब्यूरो

Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 11:59 PM IST
Birsa Munda biography of iron from the British superstar, who will be thrilled at Surajkund Fair

इस बार सूरजकुंड अंतरराष्ट्रीय मेले में लोगों को ब्रिटिश राज से लोहा लेने वाले महानायक बिरसा मुंडा के संघर्ष की कहानी, उनकी बायोग्राफी द्वारा देखने सुनने को मिलेगी। इसके साथ ही पलाश के फूलों से चटख रंग की छठा मेला परिसर में झारखंड की संस्कृति के भी दर्शन कराएगी। 
 

शानदार माही

एमएस धोनी ने छोड़ी टी-20 और वनडे की कप्तानी, बतौर खिलाड़ी खेलते रहेंगे

Ms dhoni resigned from indian capataincy

﻿