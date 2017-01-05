ब्रिटिश राज से लोहा लेने वाले महानायक बिरसा मुंडा की जीवनी करेगी रोमांचित सूरजकुंड मेले में
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
Birsa Munda biography of iron from the British superstar, who will be thrilled at Surajkund Fair{"_id":"586e5f7f4f1c1ba37815aaf5","slug":"birsa-munda-biography-of-iron-from-the-british-superstar-who-will-be-thrilled-at-surajkund-fair","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0936 \u0930\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0939\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u092c\u093f\u0930\u0938\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0921\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u091a\u093f\u0924 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u091c\u0915\u0941\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इस बार सूरजकुंड अंतरराष्ट्रीय मेले में लोगों को ब्रिटिश राज से लोहा लेने वाले महानायक बिरसा मुंडा के संघर्ष की कहानी, उनकी बायोग्राफी द्वारा देखने सुनने को मिलेगी। इसके साथ ही पलाश के फूलों से चटख रंग की छठा मेला परिसर में झारखंड की संस्कृति के भी दर्शन कराएगी।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.