सपा में 'दंगल' से दुखी बच्चे ने निगला जहर, खून से लिखा 'आई लव यू अखिलेश'
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 01:23 PM IST
Photo Credit: सोशल मीडिया
यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश और उनके पिता मुलायम सिंह यादव के बीच चल रहे झगड़े को लेकर मात्र नौ वर्ष का एक बच्चा इस कदर दुखी हो गया कि उसने जहर निगल लिया।
