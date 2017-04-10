ये है यूपी का 'योगीराज', खुलेआम तलवारें लहराते कानून के साथ कर रहे खिलवाड़
bajrang dal members took out rally on hanuman jayanti where all law and order was broken{"_id":"58ea2a694f1c1b4c3e5ba8d2","slug":"bajrang-dal-members-took-out-rally-on-hanuman-jayanti-where-all-law-and-order-was-broken","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u093e '\u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940\u0930\u093e\u091c', \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0924\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0939\u0930\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
धर्म के नाम पर देश की राजधानी दिल्ली से कुछ किलोमीटर की दूरी पर योगीराज में कानून को खुलेआम धता बताते हुए नंगी तलवारें लहराने के साथ ही कई अन्य तरह से कानून की धज्जियां उड़ाईं लेकिन किसी ने इन्हें रोकने तक की कोशिश नहीं की। (सभी फोटोः लाल सिंह/नोएडा)
