एक गुमनाम खत ने खोला भूत बन अपने कब्र का पता बताने वाली लड़की की मौत का सच!
Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 05:39 PM IST
दो साल से लापता किशोरी को घर में दफना दिया गया है, इसका राज गुमनाम पत्र ने खोला। पत्र किसने लिखा यह पता नहीं चल पाया है। हालांकि पुलिस का मानना है कि पत्र लिखने वाला किशोरी का कोई करीबी ही है और पूरे घटनाक्रम से वाकिफ रहा है। किशोरी का शव घर में ही दफन होने की जानकारी पुख्ता होने पर पुलिस ने शुक्रवार शाम रामबाबू के घर के आंगन की खुदाई शुरू करवा दी। रात करीब साढ़े ग्यारह बजे पिंकी के शव को निकाल लिया गया। चिकित्सकों ने पुराना होने की वजह से शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए पीजीआई रोहतक रेफर कर दिया।
