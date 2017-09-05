बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
छात्र की खुदकुशी से AMITY ने पल्ला झाड़ा, कहा छात्र की खुदकुशी के लिये नहीं जिम्मेदार
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
amity law school student sushant rohilla suicide case
{"_id":"59aea3734f1c1b63078b467e","slug":"amity-law-school-student-sushant-rohilla-suicide-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0926\u0915\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0938\u0947 AMITY \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e \u091d\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0926\u0915\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 06:45 PM IST
एलएलबी के तृतीय वर्ष के छात्र सुशांत रोहिल्ला के साथ कोई भेदभाव नहीं किया गया था। संस्थान ने केवल नियमों का पालन किया था। छात्र की खुदकुशी दुखद है लेकिन इसके लिये संस्थान किसी तरह से जिम्मेदार नहीं है। यह दलील मंगलवार को हाईकोर्ट के समक्ष एमिटी लॉ स्कूल की ओर से दी गई।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59ab92404f1c1be8278b4efb","slug":"ram-rahim-sentenced-in-sadhvi-rape-case-rohtak-jail-prisoners-on-hunger-strike","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e, \u0915\u0948\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0940\u0928\u093e \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ab8c814f1c1b53738b4df9","slug":"ram-rahim-sentenced-in-sadhvi-rape-case-suspence-on-honeypreet-insan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59aa41834f1c1be9278b4d18","slug":"honeypreet-insan-escaped-to-nepal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924, \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!