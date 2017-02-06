बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एमिटी पहुंचे अक्षय कुमार और हुमा कुरैशी, छात्रों ने जमकर मचाया धमाल
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 10:09 PM IST
सोमवार को अभिनेता अक्षय कुमार और हुमा कुरैशी सेक्टर 125 स्थित एमिटी विवि पहुंचे तो छात्रों की खुशी का ठिकाना न रहा। उनके परिसर में पहुंचते ही छात्र-छात्राओं ने धमाल मचाना शुरू कर दिया।
