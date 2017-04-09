पूरी इंसानियत को शर्मसार कर देने वाला है पहलू खां की अंधी मां दर्द
alwar lynching: pehlu khan blind mother is still waiting for his deceased son to come and feed her
आंखों से न देख सकने वालीं 85 वर्षीय अंगूरी को आज भी अपने बेटे पहलू का इंतजार है कि वह आएगा और अपने हाथों से खिलाएगा। भले ही पहलू की हत्या और वारदात को 9 दिन गुजर गए हैं, लेकिन मरहूम पहलू के परिजनों के आंसू सूख नहीं रहे हैं।
