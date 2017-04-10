बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जंतर-मंतर पर मरे किसानों की खोपड़ियों संग साथी कर रहे प्रदर्शन, यह अभिनेता भी हुआ धरने में शामिल
Actors Prakash Raj join the farmers from Tamil Nadu, protesting at Jantar Mantar for drought relief
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 02:28 PM IST
इस देश में किसानों की सुनने वाला कोई नहीं इसकी साफ-साफ बानगी देश की राजधानी के जंतर-मंतर पर देखी जा सकती है। यहां किसानों का एक समूह पिछले कई दिनों से अपनी मांगें मोदी सरकार से मनवाने के लिए प्रदर्शन कर रहा है। लेकिन किसानों को चुनाव के दिनों में याद करने वाली सरकार इनकी सुध कोई नहीं ले रही।
