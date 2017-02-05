आपका शहर Close

जानिए कैसे इस मामूली घर में रहने वाली ये लड़की बनी 37 अरब के मालिक की पत्नी

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नोएडा

Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 02:38 PM IST
ablaze info solution private limited owner anubhav got married with ayushi agarwal is a mystry 

सात लाख लोगों से 3700 करोड़ की ठगी करने वाले एब्लेज इंफो सोल्यूशन प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के मालिक अनुभव मित्तल और इसी कंपनी की डायरेक्टर कानपुर की आयुषी अग्रवाल का कनेक्शन अबूझ है। 

महासंग्राम 2017

#PunjabPolls: पंजाब में 75 प्रतिशत मतदान, ईवीएम में बंद हुई उम्मीदवारों की किस्मत

punjab polls, punjab election, voting for punjab assembly election 2017

