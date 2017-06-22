AAP और अरविंद केजरीवाल को विवादों से बचाने के लिए निगरानी करेगा ये 'पेड़'
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
aam aadmi party set up cctv cameras on tree in party office{"_id":"594bcdec4f1c1b06788b49a8","slug":"aam-aadmi-party-set-up-cctv-cameras-on-tree-in-party-office","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" AAP \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u0930\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u093f\u0917\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 '\u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सावधान! आप सीसीटीवी की निगरानी में हैं। ये लाइन तो आपने कई बार सुनी होगी। लेकिन, अगर आपसे कहा जाए कि सावधान! आप पेड़ की निगरानी में हैं। तो.... हैरान हो गए ना आप? लेकिन, ऐसा ही कुछ हो रहा है आम आदमी पार्टी के दफ्तर के बाहर।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.