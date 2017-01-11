नोटबंदी ने तबाह की इस रिक्शाचालक की जिंदगी, जीवनभर की कमाई पर लगा ग्रहण
a rikshawpuller of delhi gets out of his hard earned life saving after demonetisation
दिल्ली में रिक्शा चलाने वाले मोहम्मद फारुक थायरॉयड की बीमारी से ग्रसित हैं। डॉक्टर ने उन्हें रिक्शा न चलाने की सलाह दी है। फिर भी फारुक रिक्शा चलाते रहे ताकि वह कुछ पैसे जोड़ सकें और कुछ समय बाद रिक्शा चलाने की परेशानी निजात पा सकें। (खबर व फोटो साभारः हफिंगटन पोस्ट)
