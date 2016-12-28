आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

एक ऐसा अनोखा रेस्त्रां जहां खाने के नहीं बल्कि बिताए गए समय के पैसे लगते हैं

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल/अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम

Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 12:10 PM IST
a Gurugram restuarant do not charge for the food you eat but for the time you spend eating

किसे नहीं अच्छा लगता कि वो भूखा हो और पैसे कम होने पर भी उसे अच्छा खाना खाने को मिले वो भी बेहतरीन जगह पर। और अगर आपको पता चले कि दिल्ली के पास साइबर सिटी या‌नी गुड़गांव में ही एक ऐसा रेस्त्रां है जहां खाने के पैसे नहीं लगते तो ये खबर सुनकर आप जरूर उछल पड़ेंगे।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

:food restaurants

हादसा या लापरवाही

रेल हादसे के बाद सामने आईं ये लापरवाहियां, नदी में गिरीं दो बोगियां

BREAKING NEWS: The second major railway accident occurred in Kanpur These illresponsbility

Most Viewed

{"_id":"5863933b4f1c1b132ceeb974","slug":"sp-announces-candidates-for-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940 # 2","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

समाजवादी पार्टी के उम्मीदवारों की सूची # 2

sp announces candidates for election
  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"58638de94f1c1b741aeec8ba","slug":"sp-candidate-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u094b, \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091f\u200c\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940# 1","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

देखें क‌िसको, कहां से म‌िला सपा का ट‌िकट सूची# 1

sp candidate list
  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"586365fc4f1c1b7675eec3c5","slug":"aamir-khan-movie-dangal-real-daughter-geeta-phogat-told-about-a-wish-related-to-husband-pawan-kumar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

आमिर खान की 'दंगल' की रियल बेटी ने जाहिर की बड़ी ख्वाहिश

aamir khan movie dangal real daughter geeta phogat told about a wish related to husband pawan kumar
  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"586118cd4f1c1b7675eeae4d","slug":"police-checkpoint-breakfast-wine-dinner-wine","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0920\u0947\u0915\u093e, \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c, \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

पुलिस नाके के पास ठेका, सुबह का नाश्ता शराब, रात का खाना शराब, लोगों ने जड़ा ताला

Police checkpoint : breakfast wine, dinner wine, people locked
  • मंगलवार, 27 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5861300d4f1c1b8640eebb68","slug":"oh-the-secretariat-of-the-bees","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u091a\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58612ba54f1c1b8740eebd3d","slug":"government-grants-will-be-paralyzed-if-take-fee-from-sc","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0938\u0938\u0940 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0940\u0938 \u0932\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0930\u0941\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0926\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}

एससी वर्ग के विद्यार्थियों से फीस ली तो रुक जाएगा सरकारी अनुदान

Government grants will be paralyzed if take fee from SC
  • सोमवार, 26 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5743f02f4f1c1bbd2769099d","slug":"on-asking-for-payment-of-food-bill-unidentified-men-shot-restaurant-owner-at-lajpat-nagar","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0922\u093e\u092c\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

बिल के पैसे मांगने पर दिल्ली के ढाबा मालिक को मारीं चार गोलियां

on asking for payment of food bill, unidentified men shot restaurant owner at lajpat nagar
  • मंगलवार, 24 मई 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
प्रेम और रिलेशनशिप के लिए कैसा है साल 2017

प्रेम और रिलेशनशिप के लिए कैसा है साल 2017

एयर इंडिया में मैनेजर बनने का मौका, कोई आयु सीमा नहीं और सैलरी जबरदस्त

एयर इंडिया में मैनेजर बनने का मौका, कोई आयु सीमा नहीं और सैलरी जबरदस्त

वैक्सिंग के दर्द से चाहते हैं निजात? अपनाइए ये टिप्स

वैक्सिंग के दर्द से चाहते हैं निजात? अपनाइए ये टिप्स

ऋतिक और लीजा ने करवाया बोल्ड फोटोशूट, वायरल हो रही हैं तस्वीरें

ऋतिक और लीजा ने करवाया बोल्ड फोटोशूट, वायरल हो रही हैं तस्वीरें

﻿