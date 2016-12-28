एक ऐसा अनोखा रेस्त्रां जहां खाने के नहीं बल्कि बिताए गए समय के पैसे लगते हैं
किसे नहीं अच्छा लगता कि वो भूखा हो और पैसे कम होने पर भी उसे अच्छा खाना खाने को मिले वो भी बेहतरीन जगह पर। और अगर आपको पता चले कि दिल्ली के पास साइबर सिटी यानी गुड़गांव में ही एक ऐसा रेस्त्रां है जहां खाने के पैसे नहीं लगते तो ये खबर सुनकर आप जरूर उछल पड़ेंगे।
