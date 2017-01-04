बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यूपी के भ्रष्ट नेताओं पर लगाम लगाने के लिए चुनाव आयोग ने उठाए ये 7 कदम
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
7 steps taken by election commission to control corruption and black money in assembly election
{"_id":"586cde504f1c1ba378159da3","slug":"7-steps-taken-by-election-commission-to-control-corruption-and-black-money-in-assembly-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u094d\u0930\u0937\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092e \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u090f \u092f\u0947 7 \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 05:32 PM IST
चुनाव आयोग ने बुधवार(4 जनवरी) को पांच राज्यों के चुनाव की तारीखों का ऐलान कर दिया। इस बार उत्तर प्रदेश, पंजाब, गोवा, मणिपुर और देहरादून शामिल हैं लेकिन पूरे देश की निगाह यूपी पर ही टिकी रहेंगी। खुद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की प्रतिष्ठा भी यहां के चुनाव से जुड़ी है क्योंकि वह खुद यूपी के वाराणसी से सांसद हैं और यूपी को हमेशा से ही दिल्ली का दरवाजा कहा जाता है। मोदी ने कालेधन पर हमला करते हुए नोटबंदी जैसा बड़ा कदम उठाया था। चुनाव आयोग भी इस बार के इलेक्शन में कालेधन को रोकने और भ्रष्ट नेताओं पर लगाम लगाने के लिए विधानसभा चुनाव में कई नई पहल करने जा रहा है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"586ca7a04f1c1b945d158b7d","slug":"election-commission-to-announce-poll-dates-code-of-conduct-in-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c \u0938\u0947 '\u092a\u093e\u0935\u0930\u0932\u0948\u0938' \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u092f\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e-\u090f\u092e\u090f\u0932\u090f, \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u091f\u0947\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586cc17b4f1c1b945d158bfd","slug":"american-girl-marry-himachali-boy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0908 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0940, \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586cadd44f1c1ba378159c66","slug":"phase-wise-assembly-constituencies-uttar-pradesh-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 11 \u092b\u0930\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u092c \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0935\u094b\u091f \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 LIST","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top