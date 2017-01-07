सात महीने की उम्र में 'दैत्य' कहलाने लगा ये बच्चा, लेकिन दर्दनाक है इसके पीछे की कहानी
सात महीने के इस बच्चे ने ऐसे असहनीय दर्द को झेला है जिसे उसके लिए बयां करना भी मुश्किल है। उसका ये दर्द मां-बाप के लिए तब और भी पीड़ादायक हो जाता है जब आस-पास के लोग इस मासूम की परेशानी को नजरअंदाज कर इसे 'भुतहा बच्चा' या 'दैत्य बच्चा' जैसे नामों से पुकारते हैं। गौरतलब है कि ये दुनिया का सबसे बड़े सिर वाल बच्चा है। (साभार फोटो व स्टोरीः डेली मेल)
