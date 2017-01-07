आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

सात महीने की उम्र में 'दैत्य' कहलाने लगा ये बच्चा, लेकिन दर्दनाक है इसके पीछे की कहानी

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 03:40 PM IST
7 month old baby called ghost because he was having worlds largest head after disease

सात महीने के इस बच्चे ने ऐसे असहनीय दर्द को झेला है जिसे उसके लिए बयां करना भी मुश्किल है। उसका ये दर्द मां-बाप के लिए तब और भी पीड़ादायक हो जाता है जब आस-पास के लोग इस मासूम की परेशानी को नजरअंदाज कर इसे 'भुतहा बच्चा' या 'दैत्य बच्चा' जैसे नामों से पुकारते हैं। गौरतलब है कि ये दुनिया का सबसे बड़े सिर वाल बच्चा है। (साभार फोटो व स्टोरीः डेली मेल)

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

delhi news mrityunjay from ranpur state

मेट्रो में चाकू की इजाजत

सीआईएसएफ का बड़ा फैसला, अब दिल्ली मेट्रो में लड़कियां ले जा सकेंगी चाकू

cisf says women can take knife in delhi metro for self defence

Most Viewed

बसपा ने जारी की 100 प्रत्याश‌ियों की तीसरी ल‌‌िस्ट, यहां देखें नाम

bsp releases third list of candidates
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +

एक साथ दफनाई गईं 11 लाशें, हत्याओं पर हुए अहम खुलासे

11 bodies burried in amethi.
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +

न्यू ईयर सेलिब्रेशन के जोश में टूटी सारी सीमाएं, देखिए युवाओं ने कैसे मनाया जश्न

new year 2017 welcome celebration in delhi ncr and police celebration
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

BIGG BOSS: स्वामी ओम ने दी धमकी- दो हफ्ते के अंदर वापस नहीं बुलाया तो...

BIGG BOSS: स्वामी ओम ने दी धमकी- दो हफ्ते के अंदर वापस नहीं बुलाया तो...

अब आप अमिताभ बच्चन के घर पर कर सकते हैं डिनर, देने होंगे सिर्फ इतने रुपए

अब आप अमिताभ बच्चन के घर पर कर सकते हैं डिनर, देने होंगे सिर्फ इतने रुपए

﻿