क्या AAP से टूट जाएगा 'विश्वास', पहले ही पार्टी का साथ छोड़ चुके हैं ये 7 नेता
Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 06:36 PM IST
आम आदमी पार्टी में इन दिनों अंतर्कलह का सिलसिला चल रहा है। ये खींचतान फिलहाल थमने या खत्म होने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहा। अरविंद केजरीवाल- कुमार विश्वास खेमे के बीच मनमुटाव जिस तरह से बढ़ता जा रहा है, उससे साफ है कि ये आने वाले किसी बड़े विवाद की दस्तक है। सवाल उठता है कि कहीं इन सब से विश्वास को पार्टी से बाहर करने की भूमिका तो तैयार नहीं हो रही है। क्योंकि इन सात नेताओं को ऐसे ही हालात के बाद पार्टी से बाहर का रास्ता दिखाया जा चुका है।
