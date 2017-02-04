बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
60 हजार लोगों ने देखा ये खूबसूरत नगाड़ा डांस, जमकर थिरके दिल्ली से आए स्टूडेंट
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
60 thousand people saw the beautiful drum dance, fiercely Thirke student from Delhi
{"_id":"5895d9ca4f1c1b5d21e80ede","slug":"60-thousand-people-saw-the-beautiful-drum-dance-fiercely-thirke-student-from-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"60 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0928\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938, \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0925\u093f\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0942\u0921\u0947\u0902\u091f ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 08:53 PM IST
31वें अंतरराष्ट्रीय सूरजकुंड हस्तशिल्प मेले में वीकेंड पर साठ हजार से ज्यादा लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ी। दिल्ली-एनसीआर के अलावा विदेशी पर्यटकों ने भी मेले का लुत्फ उठाया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5895796a4f1c1bda17e8192e","slug":"a-haryanavi-song-viral-on-youtube-81-lakh-people-watch-that-audio","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u093e YouTube \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e, 81 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5892c82f4f1c1b232ae804a6","slug":"american-girl-marriad-to-himachali-boy-read-love-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0918\u0930 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0906\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0940, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092a\u094b\u091c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5891f9124f1c1b2f3de82c9b","slug":"bsf-personnel-tej-bahadur-vrs-cancelled-wife-sharmila-is-in-tension","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917 \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 BSF \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top