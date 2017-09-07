500 दमकल भी नहीं बुझा पाईं हल्दीराम फैक्ट्री की आग
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
500 fire brigade failed to put out fire in haldiram factory{"_id":"59b188ac4f1c1be17f8b4bb0","slug":"500-fire-brigade-failed-to-put-out-fire-in-haldiram-factory","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"500 \u0926\u092e\u0915\u0932 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0941\u091d\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0939\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092b\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मशहूर खाद्य पदार्थ आपूर्तिकर्ता कंपनी हल्दीराम की सेक्टर-68 ए-11 स्थित फैक्ट्री में बुधवार रात करीब आठ बजे लगी आग को बुझाने का काम बृहस्पतिवार को भी जारी रहा। आग की वजह अभी स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाई है। बृहस्पतिवार को फैक्ट्री के अंदर का जायजा लेने के लिए ड्रोन कैमरा और हाइड्रोलिक प्लेटफॉर्म का भी प्रयोग किया गया।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.