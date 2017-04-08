बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
क्यों योगी आदित्यनाथ के सीएम बनने से बीजेपी को होगा नुकसान, ये हैं 5 कारण
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 12:47 PM IST
Photo Credit: सोशल मीडिया
पिछले एक हफ्ते से चल रहे कयासों के बीच अंततः गोरखपुर से सांसद योगी आदित्यनाथ को यूपी का सीएम चुन लिया गया। शनिवार को लखनऊ में वरिष्ठ नेता वेंकैया नायडू के नेतृत्व में संसदीय दल की बैठक हुई जिसमें योगी को सीएम के तौर पर चुना गया। पार्टी के इस फैसले ने न सिर्फ पार्टी के बाहर बल्कि, दल के अंदर भी लोगों को चौंका दिया। सूत्रों की मानें तो उत्तर प्रदेश भाजपा के अध्यक्ष केशव प्रसाद मौर्य भी इस फैसले के खिलाफ थे। हालांकि, पार्टी ने उन्हें डिप्टी सीएम का पद देकर मनाने की कोशिश की है। इसके बावजूद योगी के चुनाव को पार्टी की छवि के लिए अच्छा नहीं माना जा रहा है। ये हैं वो पांच कारण जिनकी वजह से हो रहा है योगी का विरोध...
