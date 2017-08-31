बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ये है 11 लाख का सुल्तान, रोज खाता है 10 किलो पत्ते, बिना बिस्तर नहीं लेता नींद
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
300 kg goat sultan worth rs 11 lakh ready for sell in delhi for Eid al-Adha
{"_id":"59a82c474f1c1b5a738b497d","slug":"300-kg-goat-sultan-worth-rs-11-lakh-ready-for-sell-in-delhi-for-eid-al-adha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 11 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928, \u0930\u094b\u091c \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 10 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947, \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 09:03 PM IST
ईद-उल-अजहा के मुकद्दस मौके पर कुर्बानी देने का रिवाज है। इसके लिए दिल्ली के बकरा बाजार में काफी रौनक देखने को मिल रही है। जामा मस्जिद के बकरा बाजार में सीलमपुर का 'सुल्तान' आकर्षण का केंद्र बना हुआ है। 'सुल्तान' आम बकरों की तरह नहीं है। इसका वजन 300 किलो है। इसलिए इसकी कीमत 11 लाख रुपये रखी गई है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59a81f104f1c1b0b278b49a2","slug":"ram-rahim-case-know-what-the-spray-do-code-was","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u2018\u0938\u094d\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u094b\u2019 \u0915\u094b\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0932\u092c \u0925\u093e?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a3b6664f1c1b0a578b461b","slug":"dera-sacha-sauda-chief-gurmeet-ram-rahim-sentencing-honeypreet-insan-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0924\u0928\u0947\u091c\u093e \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a655cf4f1c1b41738b465f","slug":"cbi-got-big-clue-in-kotkhai-gangrape-and-murder-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0935\u094b \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u092e \u092a\u0930 CBI \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 8 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!