बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बैंक में डकैती डाल 30 लॉकर तोड़े, करोड़ों के जेवर व कैश ले उड़े चोर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
30 bank lockers broken and crores of cash and ornaments looted in pnb bank ghaziabad
{"_id":"593f67d11126f4ac698b4955","slug":"30-bank-lockers-broken-and-crores-of-cash-and-ornaments-looted-in-pnb-bank-ghaziabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0915\u0948\u0924\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u0932 30 \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0947\u0935\u0930 \u0935 \u0915\u0948\u0936 \u0932\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091a\u094b\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 02:24 PM IST
पंजाब नेशनल बैंक की मोदीनगर कपड़ा मिल शाखा में रविवार रात दीवार काटकर चोर करोड़ों की ज्वेलरी, कैश और अन्य दस्तावेज ले उड़े । बैंक के 30 लॉकर भी तोड़ डाले। मौके से लोहे की रॉड, पेचकस, हथौड़ा, छेनी, सरिया, आरी और एक जोड़ी चप्पल और सरसों के तेल की खाली शीशी बरामद हुईं है। मैनेजर को पुलिस ने पूछताछ के लिए हिरासत में लिया है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593ce6764f1c1ba3168b4568","slug":"jee-advanced-2017-topper-sarvesh-mehtani-interview","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JEE \u090f\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0911\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593cedc24f1c1ba3168b4572","slug":"punjab-police-lady-constable-suicide","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e, 27 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u092c\u0932 \u092b\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u0932 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593ceee54f1c1be65d9beb24","slug":"family-of-brother-and-sister-died-in-mathura-accident-while-sleeping-in-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908-\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top