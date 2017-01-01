बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दिल्ली में एक साथ 25 हजार पुलिसकर्मियों का प्रमोशन, 15 हजार जवानों की होगी भर्ती
Updated Sun, 01 Jan 2017 04:44 PM IST
केंद्रीय गृृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा दिल्ली पुलिस में जल्द ही 15 हजार जवान भर्ती किए जाएंगे। गृहमंत्रालय ने जवानों की भर्ती के लिए आखिरी मंजूरी व पद बनाने के लिए वित्त मंत्रालय को फाइल भेज दी गई है। इन नए जवानों की भर्ती से दिल्ली में आत्मसम्मान की सुरक्षा की जाएगी। उन्होंने ये बातें शनिवार को इंदिरा गांधी स्टेडियम में आयोजित दिल्ली पुलिस के अलंकरण समारोह में कहीं। दिल्ली पुलिस में पहली बार विभिन्न रैक के 25 हजार से ज्यादा जवानों को पदोन्नति दी गई है। इन पुलिसकर्मियों को सम्मानित करने के लिए अलंकरण समारोह आयोजित किया गया था। समोराह में पदोन्नत हुए करीब-करीब सभी पुलिसकर्मियों के परिजन मौजूद थे।
