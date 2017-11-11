बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
2000 और 500 रुपए के नोटों के साथ अगर ऐसा किया, तो आपके सारे पैसे हो जाएंगे रद्दी
{"_id":"5a06fddd4f1c1b3c3d8b6b24","slug":"your-money-become-paper-after-write-anything-on-new-currency","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2000 \u0914\u0930 500 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 11:08 PM IST
नोटबंदी के बाद जारी 2000, 500 और 200 रुपए के नोटों के साथ में अगर आपने ऐसा किया तो आपके पैसे रद्दी बनकर रह जाएंगे।
