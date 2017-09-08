बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जंगली सूअर ने वृद्ध पर किया हमला, कमर फाड़कर आंते निकाल दी बाहर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
wild boar attack on old man
{"_id":"59b25e424f1c1be77f8b4f90","slug":"wild-boar-attack-on-old-man","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u0905\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0935\u0943\u0926\u094d\u0927 \u092a\u0930 \u200c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u0915\u092e\u0930 \u092b\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u0902\u0924\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 02:43 PM IST
उत्तराखंड के श्रीनगर में तहसील देवप्रयाग के अंतर्गत हिंसरियाखाल पट्टी के बुड़कोट गांव में जंगली सूअर ने एक वृद्घ पर हमला बोला और उसकी कमर फाड़ दी। हमले में वृद्ध की जान चली गई।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59ab92404f1c1be8278b4efb","slug":"ram-rahim-sentenced-in-sadhvi-rape-case-rohtak-jail-prisoners-on-hunger-strike","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e, \u0915\u0948\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0940\u0928\u093e \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ab8c814f1c1b53738b4df9","slug":"ram-rahim-sentenced-in-sadhvi-rape-case-suspence-on-honeypreet-insan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59aa41834f1c1be9278b4d18","slug":"honeypreet-insan-escaped-to-nepal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924, \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!