Pics: ऐसी पड़ी ठंड गंगोत्री में जम गया नदी का पानी, उबालकर पी रहे लोग

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 07:46 PM IST
water Frozen in gangotri dham.

उत्तराखंड के यमुना घाटी में बर्फबारी के बाद अब गंगा घाटी में भी कुदरत ने अपनी नेमतें बरसाई हैं। गंगोत्री धाम में जबर्दस्त ठंड पड़ रही है।

gangotri dham snowfall in uttarakhand







