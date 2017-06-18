बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ICC Champions Trophy: टीम इंडिया की जीत के लिए विराट कोहली के मामा ने यहां मांगी मुराद
Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 01:16 PM IST
आज आईसीसी चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी में भारत-पाक का महामुकाबला होना है। टीम इंडिया की जीत के लिए पूरा भारत दुआ मांग रहा है। वहीं कैप्टन विराट कोहली के मामा संदीप भसीन ने भी भगवान शिव के इस धाम में आकर मुराद मांगी है।
