उत्तराखंड में बारिश के कहर को बयां करती तस्वीरें, हालात देख दहशत में आए लोग
{"_id":"5943eafe4f1c1be61c8b4783","slug":"very-heavy-rain-like-disaster-in-tehri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u200c\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 10:48 PM IST
उत्तराखंड में पानी ने एक बार फिर तांडव मचाया। भारी बारिश का कहर इस कदर बरपा की लोग नजारा देख दहशत में आ गए।
