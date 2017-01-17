बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मानइस में पहुंचा पारा, तस्वीरों में देखें बर्फ से ढकी उत्तराखंड की वादियां
Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 12:52 PM IST
उत्तराखंड की वादियों में बर्फबारी का सिलसिला जारी है। जिससे पूरे राज्य में कंपकंपाती ठंड का प्रकोप है वहीं चारधाम सहित चकराता और कुमाऊं के ऊंचाई वाले क्षेत्रों हुई बर्फबारी ने पर्यटकों के चेहरे खिला दिए हैं।
