मायानगरी में सितारों के बीच उत्तराखंड की बेटी ने पाया मुकाम

सुनीत द्विवेदी / अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 01:15 PM IST
uttarakhand garima shines in bombay

जुनून तो जुनून होता है। यह कब और कैसे पैदा होता है। इसकी कहानियां अलग-अलग हो सकती हैं। कुछ ऐसी ही कहानी दून निवासी गरिमा प्रेम की है। जिन्होंने मुंबई में कम समय के भीतर एक अलग मुकाम बनाया। गरिमा बतौर क्रिएटिव हेड कई सीरियलों और फिल्मों में काम कर रही हैं।

