नए CBI चीफ की दौड़ में उत्तराखंड की IPS बहू का नाम सबसे आगे
Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 04:03 PM IST
उत्तराखंड की आईपीएस बहू केन्द्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) की प्रमुख बन सकती हैं। आईपीएस अधिकारी अरुणा बहुगुणा का नाम सीबीआई निदेशक बनने की दौड़ में सबसे आगे है।
