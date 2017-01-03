बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
देखिए कैसे विधानसभा चुनाव के दावेदारों ने FB को बनाया अपना हथियार
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 04:13 PM IST
टिकट और जनता के बीच पैठ बनाने के लिए इन दिनों दावेदार नेता अपने फेसबुक पेज को बूस्ट करने के साथ ही लाइक और व्यूज बढ़ाने में जुटे हैं। इसके लिए फेसबुक उन्हें काफी कम खर्च में मंच उपलब्ध करा रहा है। इस बार विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले ही फेसबुक प्रचार जोर-शोर से जारी है।
