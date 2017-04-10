बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
देशभर के उलेमाओं ने तीन तलाक पर कह दी ये बड़ी बात
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
ulema statement on teen talaq
{"_id":"58eb03944f1c1b41485b98b7","slug":"ulema-statement-on-teen-talaq","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0932\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 09:31 AM IST
तीन तलाक के मामले में सरकार को दखल देने की जरूरत नहीं है। सरकारी दखल बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। मजहबी कानून पहले से ही इंसानियत और जरूरतों के हिसाब से पुख्ता हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58eb4d9f4f1c1b6137cf517f","slug":"petrol-pumps-to-remain-shut-on-every-sunday-from-may-10-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0903 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0930 \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58eb60004f1c1b6137cf5337","slug":"diya-aur-baati-hum-fame-anas-rashid-engagement-with-heena-iqbal-14-years-younger-to-him","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Photos: 14 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b '\u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e-\u092c\u093e\u0924\u0940..' \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0942\u0920\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58e2a3c84f1c1b00705b438a","slug":"bs-3-re-sale-value-will-be-zero","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0932\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u090f\u0938-3 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928, \u0905\u092c \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top