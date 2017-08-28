राम रहीम के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर इस महिला को लेकर ट्रोल हुए बाबा रामदेव, यहां जानिए पूरा सच
यौन शोषण मामले के दोषी गुरमीत राम रहीम पर फैसले के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर बाबा रामदेव को लेकर कई तरह की पोस्ट वायरल हुई हैं। फेसबुक से लेकर वाह्टसएप, ट्वीटर व अन्य साइटों पर चुटकुले और उनकी एक महिला के साथ भी पोस्ट वायरल हो रही हैं। लेकिन हम आपको बताते है कि इसके पीछे पूरा सच क्या है।
