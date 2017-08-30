Download App
kavya kavya

ब‌िजली व‌िभाग की इस लापरवाही से बस में दौड़ा था करंट, वजह आपने कभी सोची भी नहीं होगी

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, रामनगर

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 09:40 PM IST
truth behind high tension electricity line fell on bus in ramnagar

बुधवार को या‌त्रियों से भरी एक बस हाईटेंशन तार की चपेट में आ गई। इस दौरान करंट लगने से दो लोगों की जान चली गई। लेक‌िन आपको जानकार हैरानी होगी क‌ि ब‌िजली व‌िभाग की क‌िस लापरवाही के कारण यह हादसा हुआ। 

truth behind high tension line fell on bus electricity department carelessness

Your Story has been saved!