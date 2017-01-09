बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PICS: बर्फ के हैरतअंगेज खेलों के लिए मशहूर औली में जुटे रोमांच के दीवाने
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
tourist enjoying skiing in auli.
{"_id":"58739eb14f1c1b1629ba8bda","slug":"tourist-enjoying-skiing-in-auli","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PICS: \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0924\u0905\u0902\u0917\u0947\u091c \u0916\u0947\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0914\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 08:19 PM IST
बर्फ के खेलों के लिए प्रख्यात औली के बर्फ से गुलजार होते ही रोमांच के दीवानों का यहां जमावड़ा लग गया है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58732b1d4f1c1b1529ba87ed","slug":"open-bank-account-and-deposit-1000-rupee-every-month-under-sukanya-samriddhi-yojana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 1000 \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58722c5b4f1c1b5e2aba7ead","slug":"sapna-chaudhary-against-in-headlines-due-to-latest-song-viral-on-youtube","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5868d4694f1c1bd606eec52c","slug":"new-year-2017-welcome-celebration-in-delhi-ncr-and-police-celebration","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top