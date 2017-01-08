बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरों में देखें, बर्फ को सामने देख कैसे पर्यटक हुए 'दीवाने'
Updated Sun, 08 Jan 2017 12:12 PM IST
बर्फ से ढकी नैनीताल की वादियां देख पर्यटकों ने खूब मस्ती की। मस्ती की इन तस्वीरों को देखकर आप भी कह उठेंगे कि बर्फ देखकर 'दीवाने हुए पागल'...
