इस टोल फ्री नंबर से घर बैठे मंगा सकेंगे दवाईयां
Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 06:27 PM IST
उत्तराखंड के टिहरी गढ़वाल जनपद में पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के तहत दवाईयों की होम डिलीवरी योजना शुरू की गई है। बीएसएनएल समेत तमाम मोबाइल नेटवर्क यूज करने वालों के लिए टोल फ्री नंबर जारी किया गया है।
