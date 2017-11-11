बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरों में देखें: कैसे खेत में काम करते अधेड़ को खा गया बाघ, मुंह से आवाज तक नहीं निकली
{"_id":"5a071db84f1c1bd8538bc662","slug":"tiger-killed-a-man-in-udham-singh-nagar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902: \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0905\u0927\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0915\u094b \u0916\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0918, \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 11:08 PM IST
गन्ने के खेत में घास काटने गए एक मजदूर को देख घात लगाए बैठे बाघ ने इस तरह से उसे अपना निवाला बना लिया कि उसकी आवाज भी नहीं निकली। तस्वीरें देखिए...
