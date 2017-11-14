Download App
गंगोत्री नेशनल पार्क में सैलानियों ने तोड़ा पिछले पांच साल का रिकॉर्ड, जानिए क्या रहा खास

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, उत्तरकाशी

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 10:08 PM IST
this year tourist broke record of Gangotri National Park

गंगोत्री नेशनल पार्क का गेट 15 नवंबर से पर्यटकों के लिए बंद हो जाएगा। इस बार यात्रियों ने पिछलें पांच साल का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया है। चलिए जानते हैं क्या रहा इस बार खास...



 

