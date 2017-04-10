बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PM मोदी के मंत्रिमंडल में उत्तराखंड के इन नेताओंं की दावेदारी मजबूत
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 12:27 PM IST
मोदी मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार में प्रतिनिधित्व का लंबे समय से इंतजार कर रहे उत्तराखंड पर नजर-ए-इनायत हो सकती है। यहां से भगत सिंह कोश्यारी या रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक को मंत्रिमंडल में जगह मिल सकती है।
