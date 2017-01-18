बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरों में देखें, ठंड से जम गई उत्तराखंड में मौजूद यह सुदंर झील
Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 03:34 PM IST
समुद्र सतह से 8500 फीट की ऊंचाई पर पिथौरागढ़ स्थित 300 मीटर ब्यास वाला थामरीकुंड का 75 फीसदी हिस्सा जम गया है।
