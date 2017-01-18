आपका शहर Close

तस्वीरों में देखें, ठंड से जम गई उत्तराखंड में मौजूद यह सुदंर झील

ब्यूरो / अमर उजाला, पिथौरागढ़

Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 03:34 PM IST
thamari kund lake freeze in pithoragarh

समुद्र सतह से 8500 फीट की ऊंचाई पर पिथौरागढ़ स्थित 300 मीटर ब्यास वाला थामरीकुंड का 75 फीसदी हिस्सा जम गया है।
 

