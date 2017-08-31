बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस मंदिर से कोई नहीं लौटता खाली हाथ, देवताओं की भी पूरी हुई थी मुराद
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 08:24 PM IST
उत्तराखंड राज्य को देवताओं की भूमि ऐसे ही नहीं कहते। ऐसे ही नहीं कहा जाता कि यहां पर देवता आकर स्नान करते हैं। यहां विचरण करते हैं। चलिए, उत्तराखंड के ऐतिहासिक मंदिरों के रोचक रहस्यों की कड़ी में इस बार हम आपको बता रहे हैं कि ऐसे मंदिर के बारे में, जहां देवताओं ने आकर मुराद मांगी और उन्हें उसका मुराद का फल भी मिला।
