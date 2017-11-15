बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अपनी मित्र राशि में प्रवेश करने जा रहे सूर्यदेव, एक महीना इन राशियों के लिए नहीं होगा शुभ
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
sun planet position change bad effect on zodiac
{"_id":"5a0c5f644f1c1bee688bb943","slug":"sun-planet-position-change-bad-effect-on-zodiac","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0926\u0947\u0935, \u090f\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0936\u0941\u092d","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 09:13 PM IST
सूर्यदेव अपनी मित्र राशि में प्रवेश करने जा रहे हैं। ऐसे में कुछ राशियों के लिए यह योग शुभ नहीं होगा। आगे जानिए...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0adc4b4f1c1b9f678bb376","slug":"what-is-tej-bahadur-yadav-doing-now-know-all","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917' \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092c \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0a9df14f1c1b6f548bcfa0","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-cashless-transaction-online-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0bea284f1c1b68678bbc2c","slug":"pradyuman-murder-case-accused-student-asked-for-books-from-parents-but-they-do-not-bring","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0911\u092c\u094d\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c, \u0928\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!