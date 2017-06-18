बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जब पाकिस्तान ने भारत को हराया, तो कैसा रहा सट्टा बाजार का हाल, जानिए
Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 10:45 PM IST
चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के फाइनल मुकाबले में एक तरफा मुकाबले में पाकिस्तान ने भारत को 180 रनों से रौंद दिया। इस मुकाबले में कैसा रहा सट्टा बाजार का हाल, जानिए शुरू से आखिर तक
