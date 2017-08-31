Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

भगवान शिव के परम धाम की ऐसी बातें, जो हर शिवभक्त को जाननी चाहिए...

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 05:44 PM IST
special facts of kedarnath

केदारनाथ के बारे में एक कथा प्रचलित है कि जब देवताओं की तपस्या से प्रसन्न होकर भगवान शिव बैल रुप में प्रकट हुए तो उन्होंने कहा किसे चीरू और किसे फाडूं। जानिए फिर क्या हुआ। साथ ही कुछ और रोचक तथ्य।

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

religion news kedarnath temple

चीन

BRICS: पीएम के दौरे से पहले बदले चीन के सुर, बोला- आपसी सहयोग के लिए काफी संभावनाएं

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China and India have great potential for cooperation

Most Viewed

प्रियंका तनेजा ऐसे बनी राम रहीम की हनीप्रीत, जानिए क्या है इनकी असली कहानी?

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Sentencing, honeypreet insan story
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

जानिए वो खास सुराग, जिसके दम पर CBI ने पकड़े आईजी समेत 8 पुलिस अफसर

CBI Got Big Clue in Kotkhai Gangrape and murder case.
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

लखनऊ की सड़क पर फिर दिखी खाकी की गुंडई, जानें क्या था पिटने वाले का कुसूर

home guard beats rikshawwala on lucknow roads
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
remembering amrita pritam on her birthday amrita pritam has lived feminism in true sense
मैं इनका मुरीद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - अमृता प्रीतम : एक कवयित्री जिसने स्त्रीवाद को शब्द दर शब्द जिया

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan gajananam gajavadanam
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - इस गणेश स्तुति से भक्ति रस के सागर में गोते लगाएं

Ye shaam kuch udaas hai
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक नीरजा मेहता ने बताया, ये शाम कुछ उदास है

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!