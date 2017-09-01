बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कार के इंजन में घुसा सांप, सपेरे ने बीन बजाकर बुलाया बाहर, बोनट उठाते ही...
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
snake bite a man during rescue in rishikesh
Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 10:45 PM IST
रास्ते में खड़ी एक कार में सांप घुस गया। यह देख लोगों ने सपेरे को बुला लिया। सपेरा आया और बीन बजानी शुरु कर दी। इसके बाद जो हुआ उसे जानकर रोंगटे खड़े हो जाएंगे।
