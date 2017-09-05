बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आज से शुरू हो रहे हैं पितृ पक्ष, यहां जानिए पितरों के श्राद्ध का उत्तम समय और विधि
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 08:58 AM IST
भाद्रपद शुक्ल पूर्णिमा से पितरों का दिन प्रारंभ हो रहा है जो अमावस्या तिथि तक रहेगा। मंगलवार यानी आज से पितृ पक्ष शुरू हो रहे हैं। 19 सितंबर को अमावस्या एवं चतुर्दशी का श्राद्ध होगा। जबकि अन्य श्राद्ध क्रम से ही होंगे। ज्योतिषों के अनुसार अपराह्न व्यापिनी तिथि में ही श्राद्ध करना चाहिए।
