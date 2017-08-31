बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ऐसा दिव्य स्थान जहां शिव और राम दोनों की कृपा बरसती है, जानिए
भगवान शिव की महिमा अद्भुत है। देवों के देव महादेव के विश्व में सबसे ऊंचे शिवालय में जो भी जाता है उनकी सभी मनोकामनाएं पूरी होती हैं। इस मंदिर से भगवान राम का भी कनेक्शन है। चलिए जानते हैं इसका रहस्य।
भगवान शिव का यह मंदिर तुंगनाथ उत्तराखंड के रुद्रप्रयाग जिले के चोपता से तीन किलोमीटर दूर स्थित है। यहां की खूबसूरती देखते ही बनती है। यह सबसे ऊंचाई पर स्थित है। इसकी महत्ता इसलिए भी बढ़ जाती है क्योंकि यह पंच केदारों में से एक माना गया है। कहते हैं कि तुंगनाथ में 'बाहु' यानि शिव के हाथ का हिस्सा स्थापित है। यह मंदिर करीब एक हजार साल पुराना माना जाता है।
